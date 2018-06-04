Ritz, Please: One-And-Three Clappers Are Mad Serena Williams Has Returned And Is Backhanding Becky Backsides
- By Bossip Staff
Serena Williams Upsets Mayo Packets
Serena Williams is back, guys. After more than a year off to have her baby, recover from her near-death experience and post-partom depression and get herself in order, Serena Williams is ready to dominate tennis again. Of course, she’s just getting back into shape, but she’s still out here winning. This is making the mayo packets very upset, like that guy above.
Today, she faced roid-popping Maria Sharapova, a woman who hasn’t beaten Serena in 14 years. Yet, for some reason white folks love calling it a rivalry. And we. are. fed. up.
Take a look at the Twitterers reminding everyone that Serena runs this and your mayo-infused tears won’t stop it.