WackWhitesBlabber: Rick Santorum Says Obama Divided America By Reppin’ People Of Color Against Police Shootings

Image via Shizuo Kambayashi-Pool/Getty Images/Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rick Santorum Says Obama Divided America By Siding Against Police

Anyone in the mood for warm white tears for breakfast this morning?

Despite the fact that Barack Obama hasn’t been POTUS for over a year, Republican d-bag Rick Santorum is still standing on his soapbox to slander him for ruining this highly esteemed and revered nation according to Newsweek.

“[M]aybe we pushed too far. Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe. Sometimes I wonder whether I was ten or 20 years too early,”

Sunday, Santorum appeared on the CNN panel “State Of The Union” where Karrine Jean-Pierre was making a point about the racism that Donald Trump has ushered in, and ol’ race-baity Ricky Rick he stated the following:

“What’s being ignored here is the role that Barack Obama played in all this,” he said. “I mean you just can’t go from well, we elected our first black president to all of a sudden we get Donald Trump. There was something in between those two things.”

Yeah, there WAS something between those two things. White people. Specifically, 53% of white women. So, there’s that…

SMFH.