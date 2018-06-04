J. Prince Says He Made An OG Call To Drake Not To Get In “Pig Pen” With Pusha T [Video]
Pusha T knew what he was getting into when he went at Drake’s head. The OG knew his affiliation with J. Prince and still chose to ring the Canadian’s color.
Drake told you on Free Smoke “I’m a J. Prince investment,” so the OG speaking out against Push should not be surprising.
Turn the page for a longer interview with J. Prince where he says he made a call to the MC.
