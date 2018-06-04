Her Royal Savageness Rihanna Reportedly Dumped Her Billionaire Bae Because She “Gets Tired Of Men,” Sparks Chaos

If Rihanna doesn’t need a billionaire do I really need one ? pic.twitter.com/idltjwEsCr — Chorizo Queen 🍕👑 (@minim03971) June 1, 2018

Queen Rih Allegedly Dumped Her Billionaire Bae & Broke Twitter

Just when you thought Her Royal Savageness Rihanna couldn’t get any more savage, she leveled up and reportedly dumped her billionaire bae Hassan Jameel because she “gets tired of men sometimes” in a not-very-shocking development that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Rihanna supposedly broke up with her rich billionaire bae because sometimes she “gets tired of men”. This girl a whole savage omg 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mjnKkjpcK9 — heydy michelle. (@heydymichelle) June 3, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Rih-Rih allegedly dumping her billionaire bae on the flip.