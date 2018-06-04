Where Is True? Dream And Stormi Attend North West And Penelope Disick’s Unicorn Themed Birthday Party
North West Has A Joint Party With Cousin Penelope
Sunday Kimye’s firstborn North celebrated turning five along with her cousin Penelope (who turns six). The girls have been close since North was a liddo baby. Check out their cute matching getups
North and P’s party included ponies adorned with unicorn horns, sounds by 10-year-old DJ Livia, swimming nad all kinds of delicious treats.
North’s been poppin’ all weekend since her Pops ‘Ye also tweeted out this precious video of her singing “Make no mistake, I still love you…” off his new album.
Precious right?
Hit the flip for more photos from the party.
Cousin Dream cam through with “Lovie” aka Kris Jenner.
And Cousin Stormi was seen on the scene with mom Kylie. That’s a $625 baby carrier –reportedly.
No sign of Aunt KoKo and Cousin True — but Kris Jenner recently told E! that Khloe would be home soon.
“She’s great,” Kris told E! of her middle daughter. “She’s the best mom in the world.”
“She had a lot of practice with the nieces and nephews,” admits a proud Jenner. “I think it’s a dream come true for her.”
Not only has Kris already visited Khloe in Cleveland, but she regularly checks in with the new mom.
“We go back and forth,” the mom of six relays. “I FaceTime with her every day. So that’s a lot of fun.”
Since giving birth, Khloe and True have remained in Cleveland but the mother-daughter duo may be relocating back to L.A. in the near future. “She’ll be home soon,” Kris confessed.