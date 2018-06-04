Where Is True? Dream And Stormi Attend North West And Penelope Disick’s Unicorn Themed Birthday Party

North West Has A Joint Party With Cousin Penelope

Sunday Kimye’s firstborn North celebrated turning five along with her cousin Penelope (who turns six). The girls have been close since North was a liddo baby. Check out their cute matching getups

North and P’s party included ponies adorned with unicorn horns, sounds by 10-year-old DJ Livia, swimming nad all kinds of delicious treats.

North’s been poppin’ all weekend since her Pops ‘Ye also tweeted out this precious video of her singing “Make no mistake, I still love you…” off his new album.

Precious right?

