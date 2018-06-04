Emerald Envy: Kelly Rowland Looks So Good In Green They Named A Shade After Her

Kelly Rowland Stunts In Emerald Silk Wrap Dress

We’ve heard of kelly green before but it took Kelly Rowland rocking a jeweled toned shade of green to remind us just how stunning the color can be!

🖤 A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Jun 3, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

Kelly’s really been showing out on the gram lately and this weekend was no exception.

Hit the flip to see some more great shots