Emerald Envy: Kelly Rowland Looks So Good In Green They Named A Shade After Her
- By Bossip Staff
Kelly Rowland Stunts In Emerald Silk Wrap Dress
We’ve heard of kelly green before but it took Kelly Rowland rocking a jeweled toned shade of green to remind us just how stunning the color can be!
Kelly’s really been showing out on the gram lately and this weekend was no exception.
How about Issa Rae left a comment on one of her photos saying, “I”m never wearing green again!” Now that’s a compliment.
She really looks gorgeous in this gown doesn’t she? Also Kelly PLEASe keep the curls. You look AMAZING!