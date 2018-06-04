ASAP Rocky Denies Dealing With Drizzy’s Alleged Adonis Carrier—Amid Rumors About Drake & Another Adult Star

Rumor control…

ASAP Rocky Denies Dating Sophie Brussaux, Drake Dating Porn Star Rumor Resurfaces

ASAP Rocky is clapping back at claims that he too was involved with the alleged mother of Drake’s son.

As previously reported a rumor swirled that Sophie Brussaux was not only tied to the 6 God, but to Iman Shumpert, James Harden, a Beyonce backup dancer and ASAP himself. Not only that, there were rumors that ASAP leaked the info about Sophie to Pusha T.

"It could have been ASAP Rocky, James Harden, Iman Shumpert or the Beyonce backup dancer she was seeing, but she was ecstatic that it was Drake." — TAFKAD(The Artist Formally Known As Drake) (@MrTwelve11) May 31, 2018

Now ASAP’s clapping back and he’s BIG mad that his name’s been brought up in this Pusha Teaaaaa sparked drama.

“Get off my d*** keep my name out dat gossip blog s***,” said ASAP.

GET OFF MY DICK KEEP MY NAME OUT DAT GOSSIP BLOG SHIT. WHOS PROVIDING TIPS? QUIDDITCH ASS NIGGAS, RIDIN HARRY POTTER STICK 2 FIND DA SNITCH🤐 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 1, 2018

Pretty Flacko has spoken.

In addition to Drake being linked to Sophie Brussaux, people are bringing up an old rumor about Drizzy and another adult film star.

