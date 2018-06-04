ASAP Rocky Denies Dealing With Drizzy’s Alleged Adonis Carrier—Amid Rumors About Drake & Another Adult Star
ASAP Rocky is clapping back at claims that he too was involved with the alleged mother of Drake’s son.
As previously reported a rumor swirled that Sophie Brussaux was not only tied to the 6 God, but to Iman Shumpert, James Harden, a Beyonce backup dancer and ASAP himself. Not only that, there were rumors that ASAP leaked the info about Sophie to Pusha T.
Now ASAP’s clapping back and he’s BIG mad that his name’s been brought up in this Pusha Teaaaaa sparked drama.
“Get off my d*** keep my name out dat gossip blog s***,” said ASAP.
Pretty Flacko has spoken.
In addition to Drake being linked to Sophie Brussaux, people are bringing up an old rumor about Drizzy and another adult film star.
VladTV recently posted a story showing that that porn star Kakey allegedly said that Drake paid for her breast implants. Interestingly enough the story first broke back in January 2018 via Fameolous.
In 2014, however, Kakey adamantly denied being involved with Drizzy.
Hmmmmmm, surely Drake wasn’t involved with another freaky flick star? Maybe he has a type…
Back in 2013 Kakey said she and Drake were just friends.
“Those are rumors definitely, we’re friends. We’re not dating or anything,” said Kakey.