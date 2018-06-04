Big Willie Style: Disgraced D Distributor Bill Clinton Says EFF Apologizing To Monica Lewinsky For Ruining Her Life

Image via Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty

Bill Clinton Refuses To Apologize To Monica Lewinsky

The stories of Bill Clinton’s infidelity and subsequent public shame is the stuff of messy political legend.

Even all these years later, wet Willy Billy can’t escape his dirty dog ghosts. In fact, he seems to be conjuring them up. The former POTUS sat down for an interview on the TODAY show and was downright indignant at the suggestion that he needs to further atone for his sins. Especially when it comes to apologizing for all the damage he’s done:

“I do not. I have never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry,” he told TODAY’s Craig Melvin. “That’s very different. The apology was public.”

He went on to talk about fighting against his impeachment and how the age of #MeToo would have affected his decision.

“Well, I don’t think it would be an issue. Because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t,” he said. “A lot of the facts have been conveniently omitted to make the story work, I think partly because they were frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant of the Oval Office. And his voters don’t seem to care,” Clinton said. “I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution.”

