Proud Dad Dro: Sarunas J. Jackson & DomiNque Perry Share Photos Of Their Adorable ‘Insecure’ Offspring

Celebrity seeds…

Sarunas J. Jackson Posts His Daughter With DomiNque Perry

Sarunas J. Jackson a.k.a. Dro on Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is a proud dad.

The actor who welcomed a daughter named Zen with our bank teller bae DomiNque Perry, can’t stop gushing over his adorable daughter and is sharing her pics on social media.

Sarunas first posted a picture of Zen sleeping peacefully….

She swear she from NYC the way she puts her beanie on 🙄😍😂 pic.twitter.com/t3HzRinvD4 — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) June 1, 2018

and added that she looks like she’s from NYC and captioned the post with some New York sayings.

Zennie:

YEEERRRR…

Yo, deadass, if I don’t get a boobie in my mouf asap.. then we gone have problems b. https://t.co/GKBuLAsyAb — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) June 1, 2018

She swear she from NYC the way she puts her beanie on 🙄😍😂 pic.twitter.com/t3HzRinvD4 — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) June 1, 2018

Mommy DomiNque is also posting princess Zennie and sharing a photo of Zen being “breast milk wasted.”

How cute is their baby girl???

Congrats again DomiNque and Sarunas!