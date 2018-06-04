Proud Dad Dro: Sarunas J. Jackson & DomiNque Perry Share Photos Of Their Adorable ‘Insecure’ Offspring
- By Bossip Staff
Sarunas J. Jackson Posts His Daughter With DomiNque Perry
Sarunas J. Jackson a.k.a. Dro on Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is a proud dad.
The actor who welcomed a daughter named Zen with our bank teller bae DomiNque Perry, can’t stop gushing over his adorable daughter and is sharing her pics on social media.
Sarunas first posted a picture of Zen sleeping peacefully….
and added that she looks like she’s from NYC and captioned the post with some New York sayings.
Mommy DomiNque is also posting princess Zennie and sharing a photo of Zen being “breast milk wasted.”
How cute is their baby girl???
Congrats again DomiNque and Sarunas!