Sweet Son Of Keorapetse: Earl Sweatshirt Scraps Tour To Grieve Late Father, Deal With Depression And Anxiety

Earl Sweatshirt Postpones Tour

Get well.

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt is pulling back from a European run of shows due to anxiety and depression, compounded with grief representatives say in an official apology to fans. The announcement was made hours before he was scheduled to perform at Field Day in London yesterday says Pitchfork.

Earl is battling anxiety and depression which has been compounded by the grief from the recent passing of his father. He thought he would be ready to perform but simply is not yet able to. He would like to apologize to his fans and promises to be back as soon as he is able to.

Field reiterated that Earl was pulling back on twitter.

We are really sad to inform you that Earl Sweatshirt has had to cancel all European appearances at short notice, which includes Field Day today. We are gutted but hope to welcome him back to Field Day soon! — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) June 2, 2018

Earl’s father, Keorapetse Kgositsile, South African poet laureate died back in January 2018. He was 79 years old.