Rolling Stone: The Most Scandalous Alleged Secret Baby Scandals Of All Time

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

of 12

Most Scandalous Secret Baby Allegations Ever Pusha T shook the world by putting Drake on blast for having a secret child the world didn’t know about. The whole situation put Drizzy’s whole steez in turmoil. But Drake and his fans shouldn’t fret. There have been plenty of celebrities who have survived such scandals. Don’t believe us? We got you. Take a look at some of the wildest paternity allegations of all time.

Chris Brown – He was in the middle of his relationship with Karrueche when news broke that he had a nine month old baby nobody knew about.

Michael Jackson – There have been multiple alleged kids of MJ’s floating around, but one was at his funeral and has been pretty much accepted into the family.

Janet Jackson – Tiffany Whyte spent years claiming she was Janet Jackson’s secret daughter but that didn’t come to fruition. The DNA tests pretty much killed that noise.

Eddie Murphy – All of a sudden former Spice Girl Mel B popped up pregnant and the rumor was that the baby was Eddie’s. But it was only a rumor until the confirmation came and they became good co-parents.

Dwyane Wade – He was on a break from his relationship with Gabrielle Union and it was revealed he had a child right after they announced their engagement.

Jay Z – There are about 2 or 3 paternity claims out there for Jay but none of them have proven to be true.

Continue Slideshow

Karl Malone – He fathered a son who would go on to play for the NFL and a daughter who would go on to play in the WNBA but he never claimed the son, sadly.

Jesse Jackson – He fathered a daughter back in the day with a staffer but didn’t admit it until she was 20 months old.

Matthew Knowles – He has two (TWO) love children that didn’t come out until later, including one that was allegedly born while he was married to Tina Knowles.

Ludacris – He also had a baby while on a break with Eudoxie. The news didn’t break until later.