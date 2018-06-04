Saved You, Sharapova! Serena Williams Pulls Out Of French Open With Pectoral Injury

Serena Williams Pulls Out Of French Open

Freezer burnt breadstick Maria Sharapova can breathe a sigh of relief now that a tennis great is taking a leave of absence.

Serena Williams announced today that she’s pulling out of the French Open due to an unforeseen pectoral injury.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” said Serena during a news conference according to ESPN. “But also, I made a promise to myself and to my coach and to my team that if I’m not at least 60 percent or 50 percent, then I probably shouldn’t play.”

Serena also told reporters that chest began hurting in her third-round singles victory over Julia Goerges.

Get some rest ‘Rena! We can’t wait to see you on the court again soon.