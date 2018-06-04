Ya’ll Play All Day: Pusha Teaaaa Messy Auntie Wig Memes Are The FUNNIEST (Shadiest) Thing On Beyoncé’s Internet
- By Bossip Staff
The Absolute Funniest Pusha T Messy Auntie Memes
Pusha Terrence dragged Drake and spilled the hottest of hot tea bars, revealing (to folks that don’t read BOSSIP) all of Aubrey dirty little secrets. Just like a messy auntie! One twitter user, @MadBlackThot saw it as an opportune moment to meme the tea spiller and the rest is history…
Oh lawd! And so it began…
Hit the flip to see the funniest (and PETTIEST) Pusha Teaaa Auntie memes.
