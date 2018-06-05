32 Reasons Why: Apple Announced Group FaceTime With Up To 32 People & Blew Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Apple’s Upcoming Group FaceTime Update Sparks Chitter-Chatter
You asked for it and Apple FINALLY blessed us with Group FaceTime for up to 32 people (for those who know 32 people) in yet another notable moment in modern technology that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Apple’s Group FaceTime feature on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Don Arnold/WireImage