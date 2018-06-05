32 Reasons Why: Apple Announced Group FaceTime With Up To 32 People & Blew Up Twitter

We about to be on group FaceTime looking like pic.twitter.com/QPm4hxYG2z — 𝕁𝕦𝕟𝕖 𝟜𝕥𝕙 👑 (@IamKickz) June 4, 2018

Apple’s Upcoming Group FaceTime Update Sparks Chitter-Chatter

You asked for it and Apple FINALLY blessed us with Group FaceTime for up to 32 people (for those who know 32 people) in yet another notable moment in modern technology that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

Me on group facetime arguing with the other 31 people: pic.twitter.com/yWV2ppc7yL — Gorgis (@IDontKnowHer6) June 5, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Apple’s Group FaceTime feature on the flip.