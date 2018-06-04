Ladies Heist: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya Star In ‘Widows’

Image via Regency Enterprises/20th Century Fox

Viola Davis Stars In Steve McQueen’s Crime Thriller ‘Widows’

12 Years A Slave director and Academy Award winner Steve McQueen and Gone Girl author/co-writer Gillian Flynn have come together to create a what looks to be a thrilling crime drama, Widows.

Starring Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo with Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson, Widows tells the story of four women in Chicago who are donna get to the bag by any means necessary.

When the s#!t hits the fan, badassery and bullets will ensue.

We’ll DEFINITELY be in theaters for this one. How bout you?