This Is Dope: Cast Of New Movie “TAG” Crashes Miami Wedding [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The new movie “TAG” starring Jeremy Renner, Hannibal Buress, Rashida Jones, and John Hamm is set to hit theaters on June 15th. The cast ended up running into a wedding and interrupting the best man. LOL
The cast of the New Line Cinema comedy TAG have been playing a cross-country game of tag as they travel to promote the film. Watch what happens when the cast show up unexpectedly at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel to crash a wedding reception during the Best Man speech! TAG is in theaters June 15, 2018.