Mo’Nique Talks Beef With Oprah Putting Her Drunk Dad & Mom With Pedophile Brother On Show [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
(VLADTV)
Mo’Nique is pretty much an open book. Talking to VLADTV about her life, Mo’Nique says Oprah damaged the relationship with her father before he died…beyond repair and she never took responsibility for her actions. Mo also says her pedophile brother going on Oprah was kind of tongue and cheek, but her parents appearing on the show was a surprise. Talk about “damaging?”