Essence Atkins And Bresha Webb Celebrate Season 2 Of MARLON With Intimate Atlanta Brunch

On Sunday, NBC’s MARLON stars Essence Atkins and Bresha Webb took over Barcelona Vinoteca in Atlanta for an intimate brunch conversation and celebration of season 2 of MARLON, returning on NBC Thursday, June 14th at 9/8c.

The ladies of Marlon chatted with attendees about the importance of women supporting each other, work/life balance and the ladies chatted how their real lives mirror the lives of the characters they play on the show. The brunch was hosted by The Cut Life’s, Tahira Joy and Influencer Mattie James. Check out event photos on the flip!