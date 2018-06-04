New Music: Wyclef Pens “Arrested” For Mehcad Brooks

At over 1 million plays on Spotify with his first single, Mehcad is ready to release his new single, Arrested, which was penned by Wyclef Jean. This is the actor / singer’s 6th single and his fans are growing with anticipation. Mehcad fuses elements of dance, rock, blues, R&B and hip hop to create a unique yet familiar sound that not only sweetens the experience to the ears, but resonates on a lyrical level.

“Arrested is about this movement of love that’s sweeping across the country and the powers and institutions that would try to stop that love from spreading. Being arrested is symbolic in any protest. We have to be willing to be who and what we are loudly enough that all our old institutions hear us loud and clear.” – Mehcad Brooks..

“I grew up listening to Wyclef Jean, he’s inspired so much of my music. To have the opportunity to work with him is not only a dream come true, its surreal. I feel like a teenager in a weed store..” – Mehcad Brooks