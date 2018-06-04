Twirl On That! Kenya Moore Shuts Down Fake Baby Rumors With An Ultrasound Of Her Unborn
Kenya Moore Shares Her Ultrasound
Yes, Kenya Moore’s having a baby and yes, she really is carrying her own child. That’s the message the RHOA star is sending in a new Instagram post.
Kenya who recently showed off her burgeoning bump at the Ultimate Women’s Expo….
no doubt heard rumblings from folks STIL not convinced that she’s expecting.
Not only that there were rumors that she’s expecting twins, which sometimes happens with IVF treatments.
She’s now successfully shutting down speculation with an Ultrasound of her unborn.
“I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!” said Kenya.
My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family. ***** I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn't believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast! *** Even though my doctor says "Barbie" she meant to say baby 😂. It was too early to tell the gender. *** Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope. ######blessed #thankyouJehovahgod #babytwirl #nevergiveup #yougotnext #dreams #love #family #life #IVF #mytime #myjourney #motherhood
Twirl on that, haters!
Congratulations to Kenya and Marc Daly!