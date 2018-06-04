Twirl On That! Kenya Moore Shuts Down Fake Baby Rumors With An Ultrasound Of Her Unborn

RHOA Rumor Control…

Kenya Moore Shares Her Ultrasound

Yes, Kenya Moore’s having a baby and yes, she really is carrying her own child. That’s the message the RHOA star is sending in a new Instagram post.

Kenya who recently showed off her burgeoning bump at the Ultimate Women’s Expo….

no doubt heard rumblings from folks STIL not convinced that she’s expecting.

Not only that there were rumors that she’s expecting twins, which sometimes happens with IVF treatments.

She’s now successfully shutting down speculation with an Ultrasound of her unborn.

“I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!” said Kenya.

Twirl on that, haters!

Congratulations to Kenya and Marc Daly!