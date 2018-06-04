Proud Papa Magic Johnson Sends A Sweet Birthday Message To His Son EJ

Magic Johnson Wishes EJ Johnson A “Happy Birthday”

Magic Johnson is a proud father to his reality star son.

The basketball legend recently sent a sweet message to his son EJ Johnson for his 26th birthday. According to Magic, EJ who’s openly gay, is “changing the world” by being his authentic self.

Magic previously stressed the importance of supporting your child’s sexuality on “Ellen.”

“I think it’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be or what you want them to become,” said Magic to Degeneres. “It’s all about loving them no matter who they are, what they decide to do. And when my son came out, I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. We love him. EJ is amazing. So you got to support your child, because there are so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them. Because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them? And love them?”

EJ also got a birthday message from his mom Cookie who stressed the importance of family while highlighting her son’s makeup.

We KNOW EJ’s gonna turn up tonight for the big 2-6, can’t wait to see it.