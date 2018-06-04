A Little Positivity: New Jersey 3rd-Grader Kori Scott Saves Friend’s Life Using Heimlich, Named Mayor For The Day

3rd Grader Honored As Mayor For The Day After Saving Friend’s Life

Grab a tissue! This story is too sweet!

3rd grade student Kori Scott, 9, reportedly was eating with her bestie Astah in the Bowser Elementary School cafeteria last week when things quickly turned serious.

“And all of a sudden my friend started choking on a burrito,” Kori told New Jersey’s News 12. Next, Kori says that Astah ran from the cafeteria into the hallway to get some water.

“She forgot she couldn’t drink nothing because she was choking and wasn’t breathing that much.” That’s when Kori stepped in, doing the life saving Heimlich manuever on her friend.

“I did it 1-2-3,” Kori says about performing the Heimlich maneuver. “And food came out.”

According to Newsone, Scott’s heroic efforts caught the attention of local community leaders. East Orange Mayor Ted Green, who made Scott the “Mayor for the Day” on Friday. Isn’t this heartwarming?

Kori Scott, 9, Becomes Mayor for a Day After Saving Friend From Choking by Using Heimlich Maneuver pic.twitter.com/8EHZZsZP8s — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) June 1, 2018

“I am honored to stand here and recognize Kori as one of East Orange’s own hometown heroes,” said Mayor Green in a statement. “Kori’s brave actions have already made an incredible impact on our city. Her smart instincts and quick actions are characteristics of a true hero, and it fills me with pride to have her here today as a representative of our city and community.”