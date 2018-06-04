BlackGirlS#!t: Tracee Ellis-Ross And Issa Rae Share A Marvelously Melanin Moment Aboard An Airplane

Image via Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross And Issa Rae Share Black Girl Moment On Flight

There is something soul-lifting about seeing two boss-a$$ Black women together, smiling and laughing in harmony in a tone that suggests that no mayo formed against them shall prosper.

Earlier this afternoon, one such moment was captured by Tracee Ellis-Ross as she boarded a plane and ran into Issa Rae.

Ran into one of my faves on the plane last night ❤️ @IssaRae #blackgirlshit pic.twitter.com/FrTtErMFNV — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) June 4, 2018

Not even Snoop Dogg could be this Black and this high. Queens.