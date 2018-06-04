#BlackGirlS#!t: Tracee Ellis-Ross And Issa Rae Share A Marvelously Melanin Moment Aboard An Airplane
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Tracee Ellis Ross And Issa Rae Share Black Girl Moment On Flight
There is something soul-lifting about seeing two boss-a$$ Black women together, smiling and laughing in harmony in a tone that suggests that no mayo formed against them shall prosper.
Earlier this afternoon, one such moment was captured by Tracee Ellis-Ross as she boarded a plane and ran into Issa Rae.
Not even Snoop Dogg could be this Black and this high. Queens.
