Marry, F***, Kill: Mel B’s Cowardly Ex-Husband Begs For Protective Order, Claims She Wants Him Dead

Image via JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty

Stephen Belafonte Wants Restraining Order Against Mel B

Stephen Belafonte is SHOOK. Word to Prodigy, God rest his soul.

Let TMZ tell is, Mel B’s ex-husband is begging a judge for a personal order of protection as he fears for his life.

Stephen is convinced that Mel is looking to get him killed or put in jail according to things he’s heard from their mutual friends.

The judge gave Stephen the Mutombo finger and told him that his hearsay wasn’t enough to get a temporary restraining order. There will be a hearing later this month to discuss.

Belafonte says his life has been hell for the last year and that he’s been hospitalized twice for stress, anxiety and high blood pressure.

*shrug*