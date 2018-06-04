Tyrese Petitions For Full Custody Of His Daughter Shayla To Move Her To Atlanta Full Time

Tyrese Petitions For Full Custody Of His Daughter

Remember when Tyrese “just wanted his baby” during court proceedings, yet skipped out on multiple scheduled visits with her to jetset overseas with his new wife?

Well, the dust settled on that situation, Tyrese got his formal visitation schedule back on track. But the actor has decided that’s simply not enough for him.

According to TMZ, Tyrese now claims that his ex wife Norma is marginalizing his time with their 10 year old daughter Shayla and wants to take custody of her full time — moving her away from her mother and across the country from LA to ATL.

Tyrese says his 23,000 square foot home in an “affluent and safe” neighborhood will be a better environment for Shayla. He says she’ll be away from the paparazzi, enrolled in a top-notch private school, and already has established friendships with other kids in the neighborhood.

Ty’s decision was allegedly prompted by his perception that he’s being cut out of his daughter’s life, despite having 50/50 custody. He says on two occasions in the past year his daughter was sick, and Norma only called him for insurance information, not to update him on her status or diagnosis.

We’re not sure that that warrants taking the child AWAY from her mother altogether, but we suppose that’s for a judge to decide. Do YOU think Tyrese should take full custody of his little girl?

WENN