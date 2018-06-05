Ice Cube Declares It’s Over For Drake After Pusha T Beef – “He Had A Good Run” [Video]

Ice Cube has been a little…removed from the Hip-Hop scene since springboarding his movie stardom, but he’s still a fixture of classic Hip Hop and an OG. He says Drake’s career is all but over after this loss in the Pusha T battle.

Meanwhile, his song Nice For What remains at #1 for the sixth week in a row, tying him in a record with Michael Jackson, so…it doesn’t seem as if his sales or popularity are dipping much, though his street cred may be dead and gone forever.

Do you think he has a point?

WENN/YouTube