LHHATL: The Internet Brutally Dragged Spice For Coming After Tokyo (And Her Weight)

Twitter Destroyed Spice

We tried to tell you that Tokyo Vanity was one of the most beloved reality stars of all time. We warned y’all. Spice just didn’t listen. Because she came for Tokyo’s weight and things didn’t quite work out for her. Not only did she get dragged by Tokyo, but Twitter came for that a$$, too. Spice…things aren’t looking good.

This is one of the worst draggings in LHHATL history. Yikes.