Meet The IG Model Who Had The Insane Story Of Future Curving Her For Not Agreeing To Let Him Hit It

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/1002280040556621824

Future’s IG Model Fiasco

If you were anywhere near Twitter on Monday then you know the story of “Smartess,” who put Future on blast after their fly-out rendezvous didn’t quite work out. She’s been clowned across the net for thinking Future would pay her $5,500 for a fly out.

However, people are sleeping on the fact she’s an IG model for a reason. So let’s meet her and take a look at one of the reasons Future was trying to holler anyway.

https://twitter.com/shamartessW/status/996943721735380992