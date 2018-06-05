Fellas Get In Thotmation: Fashion Nova Men’s Line Drops In ONE WEEK And The Internet Is Ready

Fashion Nova Is A Week Away

The men of Twitter have been very excited to hop over to Fashion Nova and get on their new Men’s line. In just a week, the line is launching and the man thots are beside themselves with excitement. As the days draw near, the menfolk are ready to release their inner slore with the newest and tightest of Fashion Nova.

When your homies keep gassing your Fashion Nova Mens fit pic.twitter.com/qmKJo3bQWy — ayo (@_a_y_o) June 3, 2018

The drops are going to be insane…take a look at the celebration that is happening. Y’all are crazy.