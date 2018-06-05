Switcharoo: Tinashe Caught Kicking It In Vegas With Kendall Jenner’s Ex Blake Griffin

Tinashe Spotted With Blake Griffin

Don’t get mad, get her man!

Hot on the heels of all the drama surrounding Tinashe/Ben Simmons/Kendall Jenner love triangle…Tinashe is moving on with a new NBA baller boo.

According to Page Six, Tinashe may have turned her dumped-for-a-Kardashians lemons into date-her-ex lemonade.

The singer was spotted at Apex Social Club at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas, chilling with Kendall Jenner’s latest ex Blake Griffin. He reportedly watched her perform at the lounge, and was later spotted kicking it in the VIP section with her later in the night.

Of course, the two haven’t gone public or made things official — Ben Simmons JUST broke up with Tinashe for Kendall about two weeks ago after all. BUT…it looks like Tinashe’s at least dipping her feet in the Kendall Jenner ex pool.

Do you think she’s pulling a Blac Chyna of sorts with this one??

Getty