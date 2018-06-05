New Music: Quincy Releases 2 Singles For Fans On His Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
Monday, Quincy Brown, an artist on the Bad Boy roster, released his two new singles, “Snuggle Up” and “You’re Crazy I’m Fine” on all platforms.
Due to his upbringing, he has been influenced on blending R&B and Hip-hop, which is reflected in his music.
His past music has included features with G-Eazy, French Montana and his own dad, Al B Sure.
You can listen to both singles here, check ’em out and lets know what you think!.