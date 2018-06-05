Cardi B Fully Flaunts Her Bartier Belly Full Of Offset—But When’s She Due?
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Shows Off Her Pregnancy Belly
Cardi B is fully flaunting her belly full of Offset.
The “regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx” recently took to Instagram to give fans a good look at her pregnant belly and give them a maternity update.
According to Bardi at this point in her pregnancy, she alternates from wanting to “lay in the bed for six hours” to wanting to be productive.
How cute is Cardi?
In case you’re wondering, sources have confirmed to Bossip that Cardi’s due in July so she just has a few weeks left.
More pregnant Bardi on the flip.
Cardi recently told fans that her pregnant belly is so big that she can’t see her nether regions anymore.
Poor thang!
Cardi says her baby girl acts differently when Offset leaves.
Cardi can’t wear two-pieces because of her belly.