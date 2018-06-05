Eff Yo House: Philadelphia Eagles Will Not Be Attending 1600 STFU Ave To Celebrate Super Bowl Victory

Image via Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles White House Visit “Cancelled”

The Philadelphia Eagles are likely still basking in the glow of their unlikely Super Bowl win, but they will not be celebrating their win with America’s Cheeto dust POTUS.

The team was initially scheduled to make the traditional appearance at The White House today, but ain’t nobody trying to share air with Donald Trump. At least the prominent players weren’t, especially in the wake of the NFL’s new National Anthem policy which is essentially a reaction to Trump’s rebuke of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling.

Per ususal, the brat-b!tc#-in-chief hopped his safety cone-colored azz on Twitter to announce that he had “cancelled” the Eagles’ visit.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

We hope the NFL feels EXTRA stupid for their dumba$$ policy while Trump is still excoriating them for their racist “happy medium”.

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Again, this clown is trying to cancel something that no one wanted to attend anyway.