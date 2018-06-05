Too Dope: Syncopated Ladies Beychella Cover To OT Genasis’ “Everybody Mad” Is Life! [Video]

By Bossip Staff
We’ve featured the Syncopated Ladies on Bossip before…because they are dope! Well, they are going viral again for this cover of Beyonce’s Coachella performance to OT Genasis. We have more videos and pics from Chloe Arnold and her talented Syncopated Ladies on the next pages, enjoy…

Keep your head up, always!!! #happyhumpday @leegumbsphotography

A post shared by Chloe Arnold (@chloearnoldtaps) on

