Too Dope: Syncopated Ladies Beychella Cover To OT Genasis’ “Everybody Mad” Is Life! [Video]

Cleaning keeps me on my toes! ******************************** I am excited to team up with @pinesol to announce the launch of the "My Clean Moves Challenge" a contest that celebrates the power of music and dancing when it comes to cleaning! Share a picture of you dancing and cleaning using the hashtag #MyCleanMoves and #Contest for a chance to win $5,000 cash and other music-themed prizes. #ad @pinesol

A post shared by Chloe Arnold (@chloearnoldtaps) on May 24, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT