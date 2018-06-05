J. Prince Stops By ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk His New Memoir And Why He Halted The Pusha T, Drake Beef [Video]

J. Prince Discusses The Early Days Of Rap-A-Lot Records And Business Now

Right in the midst of news that J. Prince told Drake not to release his response to Pusha T’s diss track, the CEO stopped by Desus & Mero to give insight on the situation that took the internet by storm.

Throughout the interview, the Rap-A-Lot Records CEO talks about why he halted the beef between Drake and Pusha T, his new memoir The Art & Science of Respect, Geto Boys and Scarface, why people are so scared of him, one of his biggest regrets in life, and warning Biggie about LA after Tupac’s death.