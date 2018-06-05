Pure Comedy: Vic Mensa’s Neo-Confederate Cranium Gets Broiled After Shaving His Dreadlettes
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14
❯
❮
Jokes Fly Over Vic Mensa’s Shaved Head
Chicago’s very own Vic Mensa decided to shave off his signature trap locs and now folks are confused! Many got to see his new over the weekend on IG…
This is a nice portrait, but his ENTIRE look from his recent NYC performance is what has folks calling him a blkkk skkknhead.
Who knew he had this many tattoos? Or that his face looked like a underwhelming Killmonger? Why does he dress like this??
There are so man questions and jokes going off at the same time. Hit the flip to see the savagery!