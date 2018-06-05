LHHATL Here’s What Happened When Rasheeda FINALLY Confronted Kirk Frost’s Baby Mama Jasmine

Rasheeda Confronts Kirk Frost’s Baby Mama Jasmine Bleu

It finally happened. During last night’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Rasheeda and the mother of her husband’s child Jasmine finally faced off during an event for Rasheeda’s Pressed Houston grand opening.

A calm Rasheeda ripped into Jasmine for being a “f***ked up person”, not for having an outside child with her husband, but for her behavior after the fact including when she posted Rasheeda’s son on social media to compare his looks to her own son’s.

“At the end of the day on some real s*** you a f***d up individual for doing what you did, I’m not even talking about the whole f**** around s***,” said Rasheeda. “All these games with these blogs—you posted child on Instagram that type of shit right there that shit is a no-go. Your malicious a** ways I can’t respect that on any level.”

So Jasmine is a f***ed up person—but what about Kirk, Rasheeda?

Viewers have since said that Rasheeda’s channeling her anger at the wrong person…

Why praise Rasheeda for how she handled her when KIRK brought Jasmine into their lives? KIRK hurt his wife and his family. KIRK cheated on Rasheeda MULTIPLE times. That was NOT a boss move. A boss would have handled KIRK when he did Carter's DNA test on the sly. #LHHATL — Aisha K. Staggers (@AishaStaggers) June 5, 2018

and others are praising her for keeping the confrontation classy and “being a boss.”

I love Rasheeda for keeping it classy #LHHATL — Assh🍪 (@classcashassh_) June 5, 2018

What do YOU think about Rasheeda finally confronting Jasmine???

More on the flip.