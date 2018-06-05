Love & Hip Hop Ep.12: Tokyo Attacks Spice & Jasmine Will-Not-Leave-Rasheeda Alone! [Video]

(VH!)

Last night on #LHHATL, we all saw a pompous and supposedly successful Spice dismiss Tokyo and act like the woman is beneath her. Also, Jasmine keeps showing up and hanging on to Rasheeda and Kirk’s coattails for reasons we don’t understand. It’s almost like she’s dragging her story out to make sure she gets a little extra check.

Anyways, turn the pages for all the highlights…