Love & Hip Hop Ep.12: Tokyo Attacks Spice & Jasmine Will-Not-Leave-Rasheeda Alone! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

(VH!)

Last night on #LHHATL, we all saw a pompous and supposedly successful Spice dismiss Tokyo and act like the woman is beneath her. Also, Jasmine keeps showing up and hanging on to Rasheeda and Kirk’s coattails for reasons we don’t understand. It’s almost like she’s dragging her story out to make sure she gets a little extra check.

Anyways, turn the pages for all the highlights…

Tokyo VS Spice. #LHHATL #LHHAtlanta #LoveAndHipHop #LoveAndHipHopAtlanta #RealityTV

A post shared by Joey (@omfgrealitytv) on

<

    Continue Slideshow

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1645602/love-hip-hop-ep-12-tokyo-attacks-spice-jasmine-will-not-leave-rasheeda-alone-video/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Catch Fade, Entertainment, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus