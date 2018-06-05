Who Looked More Bangin At The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Issa Rae the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Andres Otero/WENN.com

Issa Rae Rules The CFDA Awards

Issa Rae was the talk of this year’s CFDA Awards — not just because she made Kanye West the butt of her joke while hosting the event, but also because she looked STUNNING in this Pyer Moss dress. The belt says “Every Ni**a Is A Star” which you guys may remember from Kendrick’s album or the original song by Boris Gardiner.

Issa for @cfdaawards wearing @pyermoss #everyniggaisastar

A post shared by Jason Rembert (@jasonrembert) on

Total slay right?

Some of our other favorite looks for the night had to be Kehlani in yellow:

Kehlani the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Andres Otero/WENN.com

Do you think the shoe is too much or do you like the pairing?

Joan Smalls the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Andres Otero/WENN.com

We loved Joan Smalls look .

Whoopi Goldberg the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Andres Otero/WENN.com

Not one of our faves — but Whoopi Goldberg also rocked hot pink. Do you hate it or love it?

Hit the flip for some more

Kim Kardashian the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Andres Otero/WENN.com

Kim K showed off her bawwwwwwdy of course!

Kim Kardashian the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Andres Otero/WENN.com

you likey?

Chanel Iman 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Chanel Iman’s bump was hiddn from some angles

Chanel Iman 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

But not others. Cute right?

Tracee Ellis Ross 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Tracee does fashion so well

Lupita Nyong'o 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Andres Otero/WENN.com

Lupita was also a LEWK!

Leomie Anderson 1645671

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

And Leomie Anderson was ravishing in red.

Check out more looks below

Comments

