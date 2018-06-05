Who Looked More Bangin At The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards?

Issa Rae Rules The CFDA Awards

Issa Rae was the talk of this year’s CFDA Awards — not just because she made Kanye West the butt of her joke while hosting the event, but also because she looked STUNNING in this Pyer Moss dress. The belt says “Every Ni**a Is A Star” which you guys may remember from Kendrick’s album or the original song by Boris Gardiner.

Total slay right?

Some of our other favorite looks for the night had to be Kehlani in yellow:

Do you think the shoe is too much or do you like the pairing?

We loved Joan Smalls look .

Not one of our faves — but Whoopi Goldberg also rocked hot pink. Do you hate it or love it?

