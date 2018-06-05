Who Looked More Bangin At The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards?
Issa Rae Rules The CFDA Awards
Issa Rae was the talk of this year’s CFDA Awards — not just because she made Kanye West the butt of her joke while hosting the event, but also because she looked STUNNING in this Pyer Moss dress. The belt says “Every Ni**a Is A Star” which you guys may remember from Kendrick’s album or the original song by Boris Gardiner.
Hosted the #CFDAAwards last night and couldn't have done it without my #GlamGang! Thank you, @jasonrembert for fits by all black designers. Thank you, @joannasimkin for beating my tired face to life. (❤: @covergirl) Thank you, @lovingyourhair for your infinite encyclopedia of hairstyles. Thank you, @erierilady for hooking up my nails. Special thank you to @nfrothwell for loaning me your funny last night.
Total slay right?
Some of our other favorite looks for the night had to be Kehlani in yellow:
Do you think the shoe is too much or do you like the pairing?
We loved Joan Smalls look .
Not one of our faves — but Whoopi Goldberg also rocked hot pink. Do you hate it or love it?
Hit the flip for some more
Kim K showed off her bawwwwwwdy of course!
you likey?
Chanel Iman’s bump was hiddn from some angles
But not others. Cute right?
Tracee does fashion so well
Lupita was also a LEWK!
And Leomie Anderson was ravishing in red.
Check out more looks below