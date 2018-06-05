R&Beef: Trey Songz Is Being Sued By A Cop Who Claims The Singer Punched Him And Yelled, “F**k You Cracker”

Detroit Cop Sues Trey Songz Alleged 2016 Incident

According to reports from TMZ, Trey Songz is being sued by a Detroit cop who claims that the 33-year-old punched him in the face with a closed fist back in 2016.

The alleged event happened on December 28, 2016 at Joe Louis Arena, which is where Sgt. Robert Avery says he was working crowd control during one of Songz’s concerts. At the tail end of his performance, Trey reportedly proclaimed, “if a n***a cut me off I’m goin’ the f**k crazy,” after his stage lighting was shut off because the performance went on for too long.

After that, the singer is said to have chucked equipment off stage, later jumping off of it himself. One of the things he threw was a microphone stand, which allegedly hit a photographer–who has also brought forth his own lawsuit.

Avery says that he attempted to arrest Trey, but he resisted and got punched in the face. The cop claims that interaction caused him to fall and strike his head on concrete. As a result, he claims to have sustained injuries which included: a forehead contusion, swelling to his right temple, and visible bruising, and injuring his hip.

He further alleges that Trey shouted, “F**k you cracker. White motherf**ker. F**k all you honkeys and f**k the police” during their encounter.

For the alleged incident, Songz was charged with assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer, and aggravated assault. The singer previously pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace.