A Little Positivity: SZA To Kids At Her Former High School: “I Didn’t Win [Grammys], But I Cracked A Billion Streams”

Solana Rowe returned to her former high school as SZA, and she spread some love, tunes and gems with the students. Page Six reports the Class of 2008 graduate returned to Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey to give the student body a few words of wisdom and an impromptu performance of “The Weekend.”

The school honored the singer by inducting her into their ‘Hall Of Fame’, in return she gave them these words to live by.

I thought that failing defined what was going to happen to me. I got nominated for five Grammys and I didn’t win. It’s not about not winning. We cracked a billion streams, we sold more albums than people who did win. All these things…you have to pay attention to how God is working your life in tiny, tiny ways. You have to trust yourself…

What a strong message!