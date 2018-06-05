Fun Foreign Fam-cation: Kandi Burrus Takes Her Blended Bunch To Abu Dabi [Photos]
Kandi Takes Her Family To Dubai
Kandi Burruss carved out some time between her plethora of gigs and businesses to take a vacation with her squad. Kandi, Todd, Riley, Kaela and Ace are all in on the family fun trip. How sweet! Ace and Todd rode together on a camel. They even scaled the tallest building in Dubai together via elevator.
Don’t they look cute??
