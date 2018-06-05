Time To Meet Poolside Patty… Who Is Depressed Because Black Folks Are At The Pool Ignoring Her Crazy Behind [Video]

(Ja’Maya Burleson Facebook)

BBQ Becky and Poolside Patty are being put on blast nowadays in the most prophetic ways possible, and we love it. BBQ Becky called the rollers in Northern Cali for black folks having a picnic at the park a few weeks back… Welp, depressed Patty is mad and calling police because the black folks at the pool will not talk to her depressed and disturbed azz. Patty actually has the nerve to cry to police about the black folks dismissing her, like they aren’t allowed to disassociate with her strange arse… LOL