A Feisty King: Dave East Flaunts His Straight Backs And Roasts Haters For Having Struggle Follicles
Dave East Goes Off On Bald Head Scalliwags Via IG Live
Dave East seems upset and it’s hilarious. The Harlem rapper went on IG live and had a whole hissy fit after folks asked about his hair. Apparently, folks have been coming for his little braids in insta-blog comments.
“I ain’t gonna front…I let a lot of sh*t slide. I blocked all dem n*ggas…becuase they wanna post me and my daughter like ‘ahhh ahhh he mad cute’ and then they wanna hate on a n*gga in the next post. You’ve been waiting on your girlfriend to get her sh*t this long for ten years!”
“You was wishing your wifey sh*t grew this fast…you sick of smacking her bald head.” He has JOKESSSSSSSS!
In related news, Dave just celebrated his 30th birthday in NYC at teh 40/40. Faboulous, Jada Kiss, Jaquae, Sexxy Lexxy, Pusha T and more were all in attendance. Hit the flip to see.