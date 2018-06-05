Mortal Koonbat: Icy Issa Rae Puts Sub-Zero Finisher On Kanye West At CFDAs With Kim Kardashian In Attendance

Image via Robert Kamau/GC Images/Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Issa Rae Skewers Kanye In Kim’s Face At CFDA Awards

Issa Rae is fearless. Ice water flowing through her veins. The Insecure queen stood tall as the first person of color to ever host the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards and delivered a series of epic gut punches to MAGA moron Kanye West right in Kim Kardashian’s face according to USAToday.

It was f***ing glorious.

“I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it’s convenient,” she said. “That joke was my choice, just like slavery.”

Issa wasn’t about to let the fact that she is the first melanin-enriched CFDA host go under the radar.

“I’m the first person of color to ever host this so I really can’t (expletive) up, which is crazy especially considering the impact our culture has had on fashion,” she said, citing Off-White designer Virgil Abloh as one of the evening’s nominees she admired. “A man making clothes too expensive for everyone regardless of race,” she cracked. “That is the future liberals want.”

Clap for her.