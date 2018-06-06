Fruit Flies, Musty Lies & Burrito Bowls: Funniest, Mustiest & Crustiest Flyout Scandals Of All-Time
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 28
❯
❮
The Most Hilarious Flyout Stories Ever
Everyone gather around for a CLASSIC collection of deliciously messy (and absolutely hilarious) flyout fails, tragic tales and Summer Jam screen-Ls that will live forever in our hearts while also defining Black Twitter as quite possibly the greatest thing to ever happen to Al Gore’s internet.
Peep the funniest, mustiest and crustiest flyout scandals of all-time on the flip. (Warning: This post contains strong language)
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images