Fruit Flies, Musty Lies & Burrito Bowls: Funniest, Mustiest & Crustiest Flyout Scandals Of All-Time

I made her waste 500 for de weekend. pic.twitter.com/JWQ7wDo6eS — MOM (@lipstickthvg) June 4, 2018

The Most Hilarious Flyout Stories Ever

Everyone gather around for a CLASSIC collection of deliciously messy (and absolutely hilarious) flyout fails, tragic tales and Summer Jam screen-Ls that will live forever in our hearts while also defining Black Twitter as quite possibly the greatest thing to ever happen to Al Gore’s internet.

homegirl: Im sorry I’m not even on that type of time 😩 Future: pic.twitter.com/NX8M84iJTR — Teddy TeaBag (@Eau_LeDoet) June 4, 2018

Peep the funniest, mustiest and crustiest flyout scandals of all-time on the flip. (Warning: This post contains strong language)