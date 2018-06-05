LHHATL’s Tommie Responds After Being Time’d Out From Rasheeda’s Houstatlantaganza

Tommie Speaks After Going MIA On LHHATL

If you’ve been keeping up with Love and Hip Hop Atlanta this season, you know that producers have asked Tommie to take a timeout. After she went berserk on camera, seemingly on a crew member, even her co-stars have been voicing their concerns over her drinking habit.

Tommie has responded to folks wondering about her whereabouts on IG…She says to curious fans, “I’m Good Luv, Enjoy”. Apparently, a quote from Future.

We’re glad to head she’s “good”. She looks good too. Since her timeout she’s been posting some serious thirst traps. Hit the flip to see.