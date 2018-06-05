#LHHATL’s Tommie Responds After Being Time’d Out From Rasheeda’s Houstatlantaganza

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

Getty Images/Prince William

Tommie Speaks After Going MIA On LHHATL

If you’ve been keeping up with Love and Hip Hop Atlanta this season, you know that producers have asked Tommie to take a timeout. After she went berserk on camera, seemingly on a crew member, even her co-stars have been voicing their concerns over her drinking habit.

Tommie loses it. #LHHATL #LHHAtlanta #LoveAndHipHop #LoveAndHipHopAtlanta #RealityTV

A post shared by Joey (@omfgrealitytv) on

Tommie has responded to folks wondering about her whereabouts on IG…She says to curious fans, “I’m Good Luv, Enjoy”. Apparently, a quote from Future.

I’m Good Luv, Enjoy ~#Future 😂 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

We’re glad to head she’s “good”. She looks good too. Since her timeout she’s been posting some serious thirst traps. Hit the flip to see.

FUK The Beach I Got Sand!!!! #Sauna swim: @fashionnova

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

Their Opinions of Me Are Not My Reality…..Swim: @chiccoutureonline

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus