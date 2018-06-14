Bounced: A History Of The Jennerdashians Getting Their Appropriation Cakes Smashed By Athletes

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13

A History Of Jennerdashians Dating Athletes

The NBA offseason is approaching, meaning its time for teams to strap in and get their scouting departments in gear. The teams may want to consult the Jenners and Kardashians scouting departments because they know how to cope out the best athletes in the game and they’ve been doing it for more than a decade.

Everyone from Kim down to Kendall is trying their hands at athletes. So who have they dated? Who are they aiming for? Take a look.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rashad McCants – He was on KUWTK as Khloe’s boo

(Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Reggie Bush – Kim Kardashian bagged the biggest sports star for the family to really get them jumping off into the whole athlete thing.

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for SW)

Miles Austin – Kim K had a quick fling with this Dallas Cowboy

WENN

Lamar Odom – Khloe and Lamar got married and it was probably the most substantial relationship of the bunch

Lewis Hamilton partying in Barbados

Lewis Hamilton – Kendall Jenner was rumored to be dating the British NASCAR racer to get her taste of the sports world

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham, Jr. – Rumor had it that he and Khloe had quite the fling or at least a one-night thing but it was just a rumor

    Continue Slideshow

    dumped

    C.Smith/ WENN.com

    Kris Humphries – He was married to Kim K for a whole 32 minutes

    (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Showtime)

    James Harden – Khloe and James had a quick little thing too before he moved on

    Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson

    Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

    Tristan Thompson – Khloe and Tristan have a newborn together but he was out there in the world being a man thot the whole time. SMH

    OJ Simpson – Heh. Nevermind.

    (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Blake Griffin – Kendall Jenner dated Blake until he moved to Detroit and it was all over

    GETTY

    Ben Simmons – And now Kendall is out here with the ROY, trying to latch on to whatever superstar athlete she can.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus