Bounced: A History Of The Jennerdashians Getting Their Appropriation Cakes Smashed By Athletes
A History Of Jennerdashians Dating Athletes
The NBA offseason is approaching, meaning its time for teams to strap in and get their scouting departments in gear. The teams may want to consult the Jenners and Kardashians scouting departments because they know how to cope out the best athletes in the game and they’ve been doing it for more than a decade.
Everyone from Kim down to Kendall is trying their hands at athletes. So who have they dated? Who are they aiming for? Take a look.
Rashad McCants – He was on KUWTK as Khloe’s boo
Reggie Bush – Kim Kardashian bagged the biggest sports star for the family to really get them jumping off into the whole athlete thing.
Miles Austin – Kim K had a quick fling with this Dallas Cowboy
Lamar Odom – Khloe and Lamar got married and it was probably the most substantial relationship of the bunch
Lewis Hamilton – Kendall Jenner was rumored to be dating the British NASCAR racer to get her taste of the sports world
Odell Beckham, Jr. – Rumor had it that he and Khloe had quite the fling or at least a one-night thing but it was just a rumor
Kris Humphries – He was married to Kim K for a whole 32 minutes
James Harden – Khloe and James had a quick little thing too before he moved on
Tristan Thompson – Khloe and Tristan have a newborn together but he was out there in the world being a man thot the whole time. SMH
Blake Griffin – Kendall Jenner dated Blake until he moved to Detroit and it was all over
Ben Simmons – And now Kendall is out here with the ROY, trying to latch on to whatever superstar athlete she can.