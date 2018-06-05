Wow! Jamie Foxx Says Mental Medication Had Him Like Kanye West At TMZ [Video]

(HipHollywood)

Jamie Foxx tells HH about dealing with a breakdown similar to Kanye West’s, but having people around him who wouldn’t let him go out in public due to the side effects. Mental illness is nothing to play with. People are misdiagnosed all the time and we are just wondering… Why are so many people in Hollyweird seemingly on mental illness drugs?

