R.I.P. Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead At 55 From Suicide Hanging

Image via Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty

Kate Spade Found Dead From Apparent Hanging Suicide

Wow.

According to TMZ, 55-year-old fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead inside her New York apartment from what is being classified as a suicide by hanging.

A housekeeper found Spade’s body around 10:20 AM and says that she had a scarf tied around her neck and the bedroom door handle. It is reported that there was a note left.

Kate Spade launched her line of handbags in 1993 which eventually exploded into a full clothing and accessories line.

According to the NYTimes, Spade sold her company in 2006 to Neiman Marcus for an undisclosed amount and was bought last year by Coach for $2.4 billion says the BBC.

Sounds like there will be something in the note to explain what was going in her head.

R.I.P.